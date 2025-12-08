Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Holdings Lowered by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. lowered its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions comprises 3.8% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $20,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,885,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,202,016,000 after purchasing an additional 384,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,839,569,000 after buying an additional 51,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,374,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,477,404,000 after buying an additional 66,766 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,921,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,278,845,000 after buying an additional 47,368 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $872,307,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total transaction of $825,231.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,123.06. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total value of $24,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $22,693,556. This trade represents a 51.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 76,700 shares of company stock valued at $37,046,731 in the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSI opened at $374.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.40 and a 52 week high of $495.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 118.48% and a net margin of 18.71%.The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.00.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

