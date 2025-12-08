JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Shares Sold by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,084 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 202,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $58.82 on Monday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $59.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.80.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.5532 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.48.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.