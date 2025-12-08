Natixis Trims Holdings in Energy Transfer LP $ET

Natixis lowered its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,476,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 704,100 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up about 1.4% of Natixis’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Natixis owned approximately 0.51% of Energy Transfer worth $316,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $168,917,000. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.0% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 23,120,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,401 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $44,876,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,231,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2,687.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,791,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,477,000 after buying an additional 1,727,104 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $16,950,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 104,577,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,593,760.85. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $16.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.40%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

