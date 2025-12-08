PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS Stock Position Lessened by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,774 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises about 4.2% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.65 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $49.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.71.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

