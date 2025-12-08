Natixis Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Natixis increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $82,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,929,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 23,503.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $865,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,786 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,335,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Honeywell International by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,273 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $191.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $228.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Argus decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.