Natixis Has $67.12 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 215.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,450 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,685 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $67,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,659,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $18,260,635,000 after acquiring an additional 290,799 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,360,274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,713,603,000. Amundi increased its position in QUALCOMM by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,533,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,866,451,000 after buying an additional 3,186,524 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,422,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,600,976,000 after buying an additional 641,654 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Susquehanna set a $210.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.90.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $82,567.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672.85. This trade represents a 71.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total value of $276,592.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,041.91. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 164,661 shares of company stock valued at $27,292,820 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $174.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $205.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 72.80%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

