Tema Etfs LLC Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $315.20 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $322.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $858.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

