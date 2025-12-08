Marshall Wace LLP Buys 434,963 Shares of Groupon, Inc. $GRPN

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,167,422 shares of the coupon company’s stock after buying an additional 434,963 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.89% of Groupon worth $39,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the second quarter worth $324,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Groupon in the second quarter valued at about $2,206,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Groupon by 47.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,073 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Groupon by 9.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,632 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Groupon by 1,098.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,658 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,433 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRPN. Zacks Research lowered shares of Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Groupon from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Groupon in a report on Monday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Groupon Price Performance

Groupon stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. Groupon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The coupon company reported ($2.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.93). The firm had revenue of $122.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 717.37% and a negative net margin of 28.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

