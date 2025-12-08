Marshall Wace LLP Sells 258,899 Shares of MGM Resorts International $MGM

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,095,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,899 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.40% of MGM Resorts International worth $37,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 66.9% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $45,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM opened at $36.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.66. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 0.40%.The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 242,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $8,571,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,753,630.76. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,538.52. This trade represents a 65.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Macquarie lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $62.00 price objective on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.42.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

