Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 484,517 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1,243.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,517 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.14% of Eversource Energy worth $33,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 419,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,673,000 after acquiring an additional 30,641 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,652,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,904,422,000 after purchasing an additional 691,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at about $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.6%

Eversource Energy stock opened at $66.67 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $75.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ES. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,129 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $300,467.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,839.55. The trade was a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

