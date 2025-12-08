Invesco Ltd. Sells 129,739 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,089,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 129,739 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.50% of Align Technology worth $206,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 189.0% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after buying an additional 41,532 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Align Technology by 17.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Align Technology by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 12,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.45.

Align Technology stock opened at $157.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.16. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.00 and a twelve month high of $246.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 9.50%.The business had revenue of $995.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

