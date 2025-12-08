Invesco Ltd. Sells 36,589 Shares of Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,665,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,589 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.54% of Solventum worth $202,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOLV. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Solventum by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solventum by 206.2% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Solventum by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Solventum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research lowered Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Solventum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $85.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.25. Solventum Corporation has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $88.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.06.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.980-6.080 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Further Reading

