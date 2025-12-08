Invesco Ltd. Purchases 165,946 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,629,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,946 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.36% of Omnicom Group worth $189,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 4.7%

OMC stock opened at $73.48 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $104.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.68.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.31%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

