Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in International Paper Company $IP

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,212 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 281.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 63,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $409,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,951.69. This trade represents a 24.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on International Paper from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.80 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $39.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.16. International Paper Company has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. International Paper had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 5.45%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -70.88%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

