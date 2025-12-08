Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 186,117 NPK International Inc. $NPKI

Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NPK International Inc. (NYSE:NPKI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of NPK International at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NPKI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NPK International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in NPK International in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NPK International during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in NPK International during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in NPK International in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.
NPK International Price Performance
NYSE NPKI opened at $12.80 on Monday. NPK International Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of NPK International in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of NPK International from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NPK International in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.
NPK International Profile
NPK International Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.
