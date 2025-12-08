Norges Bank Buys Shares of 659,128 Wayfair Inc. $W

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 659,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,708,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,196,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 30.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 12.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $3,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $15,886,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 729,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,222,899.67. This trade represents a 17.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 150,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 729,073 shares in the company, valued at $77,223,412.16. The trade was a 17.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 955,959 shares of company stock valued at $88,260,274. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on W. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $83.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wayfair

Wayfair Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:W opened at $95.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.20. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $114.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 3.25.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Wayfair

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.