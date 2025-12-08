Invesco Ltd. Has $233.93 Million Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,038,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,355 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.18% of BellRing Brands worth $233,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 149.8% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 287.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $31.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.67. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.21 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.87% and a net margin of 9.33%.BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 2nd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRBR. Barclays reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. DA Davidson set a $38.00 price objective on BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.53.

In related news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $122,792.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 54,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,335.16. The trade was a 6.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

