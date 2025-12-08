Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 225,896 Shares of Perrigo Company plc $PRGO

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,896 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Perrigo worth $16,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Perrigo by 41.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,073,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,135,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,085,000 after buying an additional 146,211 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,833,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after buying an additional 13,894 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,146,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,184,000 after buying an additional 621,155 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 5,198.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,052,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $13.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 0.39. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $30.93.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Perrigo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -305.26%.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Perrigo from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $106,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,377.50. This represents a 75.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

