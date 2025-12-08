Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 6,500 Shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.40% of Sensient Technologies worth $16,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth $91,280,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 4,511.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 589,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,055,000 after acquiring an additional 576,493 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $50,728,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $24,434,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 549,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,924,000 after purchasing an additional 199,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of SXT opened at $92.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.59. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.14 and a 52 week high of $121.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.45 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 8.72%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Joseph Carleone acquired 1,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $91,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 22,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,501.64. The trade was a 4.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 3,985 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $378,654.70. Following the sale, the director owned 17,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,502.56. This trade represents a 18.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.