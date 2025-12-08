Ossiam Has $74.54 Million Stake in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 79,215 shares during the period. Strategy accounts for 0.8% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ossiam owned about 0.07% of Strategy worth $74,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Strategy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Strategy by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Strategy by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MSTR opened at $178.99 on Monday. Strategy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $457.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 3.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.55 and its 200 day moving average is $332.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $8.52. Strategy had a net margin of 1,667.09% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSTR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Strategy from $521.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Strategy from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.80.

In other Strategy news, Director Jane A. Dietze acquired 1,100 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.28 per share, for a total transaction of $104,808.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,728. This trade represents a 73.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $1,162,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,974.80. The trade was a 69.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 37,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,719 and have sold 53,177 shares valued at $17,122,166. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

