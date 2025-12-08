Orvieto Partners L.P. Increases Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. $PENN

Orvieto Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. PENN Entertainment comprises 9.8% of Orvieto Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Orvieto Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of PENN Entertainment worth $11,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 5.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PENN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 3.3%

PENN opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.40. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 13.24%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Gupta Vimla Black sold 7,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $115,891.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,750. This trade represents a 24.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Handler bought 20,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 362,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,909.25. This trade represents a 5.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 62,015 shares of company stock valued at $882,778 over the last 90 days. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

