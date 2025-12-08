Orvieto Partners L.P. Decreases Holdings in Flowco Holdings Inc. $FLOC

Orvieto Partners L.P. lowered its position in Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC – Free Report) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Orvieto Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Flowco worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOC. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in Flowco by 38.0% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Flowco during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flowco in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowco in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Flowco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowco

In other news, EVP Chad Roberts sold 55,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,007,458.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 332,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,291.02. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Flowco in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Flowco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flowco in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Flowco in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Flowco Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of FLOC stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Flowco Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.99.

Flowco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Flowco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

About Flowco

We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations.

