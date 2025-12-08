Insider Selling: Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Sells $60,229.91 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $60,229.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,234.11. This represents a 7.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $20.65 on Monday. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.27 million during the quarter. Five9 had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Five9 from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 379,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 210,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Five9 by 16.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 92,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

