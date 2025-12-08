Pale Fire Capital SE Acquires 74,060 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. $SSTK

Pale Fire Capital SE increased its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 92.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,060 shares during the period. Shutterstock comprises 0.3% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pale Fire Capital SE owned 0.43% of Shutterstock worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 12.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,376,000 after buying an additional 44,702 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Shutterstock by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 26,029 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth $1,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shutterstock Stock Down 0.5%

SSTK opened at $19.01 on Monday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $675.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.48). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 5.89%.The company had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

