Gabelli Funds LLC Has $15.92 Million Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products $MWA

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,564 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.42% of Mueller Water Products worth $15,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 430.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 17,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 16.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,795,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,895 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 27.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 21,434 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.6% during the second quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 1,080,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,963,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $28.58.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 13.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,584.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,104. This trade represents a 6.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 15,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $371,614.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 85,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,276.54. This represents a 14.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

