Ossiam Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Ossiam lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 468,098 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $45,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 121.1% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TJX Companies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $153.07 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $154.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.26 and a 200 day moving average of $135.56.
TJX Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.
Insider Transactions at TJX Companies
In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $3,686,365.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at $77,286,121.80. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $172.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.37.
Read Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
