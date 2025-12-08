Ossiam Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Ossiam lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 468,098 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $45,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 121.1% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $153.07 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $154.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.26 and a 200 day moving average of $135.56.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $3,686,365.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at $77,286,121.80. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $172.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.