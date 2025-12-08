Ossiam Has $27.44 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 249.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,030 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $27,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 22,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.89, for a total transaction of $13,019,717.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,977.66. This represents a 89.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $2,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,850. This trade represents a 37.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 108,939 shares of company stock worth $60,757,995 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $575.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.04. The firm has a market cap of $206.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 31st. HSBC boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $599.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.17.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

