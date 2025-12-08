Pale Fire Capital SE Sells 99,912 Shares of Chimera Investment Corporation $CIM

Pale Fire Capital SE cut its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,912 shares during the period. Chimera Investment accounts for about 0.2% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pale Fire Capital SE owned about 0.13% of Chimera Investment worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 508.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chimera Investment by 13.6% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 15.2% in the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

CIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chimera Investment from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

CIM stock opened at $12.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.83. Chimera Investment Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 8.22.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($60.05) million during the quarter. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Corporation will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.4%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently -370.00%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

