Pale Fire Capital SE Takes $13.75 Million Position in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr $SPPP

Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr (NYSEARCA:SPPP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,172,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,754,000. Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr makes up about 1.4% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pale Fire Capital SE owned 5.35% of Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr by 1,073.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr by 3.7% during the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPPP opened at $14.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70. Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

About Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Tr

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion in Good Delivery plate or ingot form. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was formed on December 23, 2011 and is domiciled in Canada.

