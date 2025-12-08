The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,485 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,158 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $105.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

