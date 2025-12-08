Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 307,599 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 326.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 401,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 307,599 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $22,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 51.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $7,564,412.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 158,954 shares in the company, valued at $10,289,092.42. This represents a 42.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $1,487,860.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 231,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,670,141.52. This represents a 8.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock worth $65,238,880. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. Zacks Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays set a $80.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $64.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $73.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.34.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

