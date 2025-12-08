Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Position in Enpro Inc. $NPO

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,354 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Enpro worth $15,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enpro by 36.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC grew its holdings in Enpro by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Enpro by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Enpro by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enpro Stock Performance

NYSE:NPO opened at $226.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.38. Enpro Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.50 and a 1-year high of $248.88.

Enpro Announces Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $286.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.57 million. Enpro had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Enpro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NPO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Enpro from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered Enpro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enpro in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

