Gabelli Funds LLC Has $21.47 Million Stock Holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. $FMX

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of Fomento Economico Mexicano worth $21,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 418,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,857,000 after buying an additional 128,996 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 6.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 26.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 512,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,030,000 after buying an additional 106,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Economico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Economico Mexicano Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano stock opened at $100.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.05. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $108.74.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Economico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). Fomento Economico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a $1.9982 dividend. This represents a $7.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. This is a boost from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on FMX

Fomento Economico Mexicano Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.