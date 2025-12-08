Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 67,472 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. $CXT

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,472 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.36% of Crane NXT worth $11,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crane NXT by 4,080.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 120.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 9,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CXT. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Crane NXT from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Crane NXT Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE CXT opened at $58.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12-month low of $41.54 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.42.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.80%.The company had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

