Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,035 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,851,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,957,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,084,000 after purchasing an additional 411,894 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,794,000 after buying an additional 2,539,769 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,290,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,571,000 after buying an additional 679,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,161,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,583,000 after buying an additional 988,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $108.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.24. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $109.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Dbs Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

