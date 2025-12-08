Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 14,800 Shares of St. Joe Company (The) $JOE

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.07% of St. Joe worth $29,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JOE. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in St. Joe by 86.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 186,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 86,365 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe during the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in St. Joe in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 234.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on JOE. Wall Street Zen upgraded St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of St. Joe in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, St. Joe currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

St. Joe Trading Down 2.5%

JOE stock opened at $60.22 on Monday. St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.37.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $161.08 million for the quarter.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. St. Joe’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Further Reading

