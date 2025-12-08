Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Holdings in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.13% of Evergy worth $20,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $778,000. Amundi raised its position in Evergy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 140,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 17,477 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Evergy by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,737,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after buying an additional 392,361 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Evergy by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Evergy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.72.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVRG opened at $73.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.30. Evergy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 14.45%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $578,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 499 shares in the company, valued at $36,092.67. The trade was a 94.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.