Woodward, Inc. $WWD Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.12% of Woodward worth $18,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,555,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 31.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 639,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,646,000 after buying an additional 154,071 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at about $25,667,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth about $22,355,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth about $28,208,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total transaction of $888,990.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,319.75. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total value of $2,105,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,303.60. This represents a 42.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $7,465,010. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $303.45 on Monday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.82 and a 1 year high of $304.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $995.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.15 million. Woodward had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Woodward from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Woodward

Woodward Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.