Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in Flushing Financial Corporation $FFIC

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,041,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,875 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 3.08% of Flushing Financial worth $12,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,080,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 104.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 267,013 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 541,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 198,233 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 26.3% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 839,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,661,000 after buying an additional 174,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,895,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,078,000 after purchasing an additional 161,133 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Flushing Financial Stock Down 2.5%

FFIC stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.37 million, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.84. Flushing Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.81 million for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Corporation will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.95%.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

