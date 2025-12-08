Promising Retail Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – December 5th

Amazon.com, Walmart, and Ulta Beauty are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. In investing, “retail stocks” typically refers to shares bought and sold by individual, non?institutional investors — everyday people trading through brokerage accounts, often in smaller quantities than institutions. The term can also mean shares of companies in the retail industry, but in market?participant discussions it usually distinguishes holdings or trading activity by retail investors from that of institutional investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

