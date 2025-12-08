Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 45,164 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,164 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.12% of Zimmer Biomet worth $22,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 83.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 875.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ZBH. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $94.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.76. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.33 and a 12 month high of $114.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

