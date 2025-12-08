Jump Financial LLC Buys 48,249 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 48,249 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $11,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,036,000. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 50,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 92,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,301,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,464,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,479,000 after acquiring an additional 106,004 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 150,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $19,920,650.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,584,621 shares in the company, valued at $474,711,359.03. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,899,910 shares of company stock worth $276,018,038. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTSI. TD Cowen increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.44.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $184.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $190.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.20 and a 200-day moving average of $138.55.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $261.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

