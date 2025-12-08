Jump Financial LLC Acquires 113,053 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 132.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,053 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Bread Financial worth $11,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 947.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bread Financial by 127.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BFH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Bread Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

BFH stock opened at $72.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.27. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $72.71.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.30 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Bread Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 9.37%.

Bread Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

