Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 345,753 IAC Inc. $IAC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 345,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,910,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.46% of IAC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IAC by 20.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,568,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,284,000 after buying an additional 1,117,313 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IAC in the second quarter worth about $76,056,000. Patient Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,934,000 after acquiring an additional 54,343 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,556,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,015,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,638,000 after purchasing an additional 47,944 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark decreased their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $36.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.18. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $589.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.86 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 8.27%.IAC’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.93) EPS. Research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

