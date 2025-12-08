Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in UP Fintech Holding Limited $TIGR

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,346,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,993,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.73% of UP Fintech at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in UP Fintech by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of UP Fintech to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut UP Fintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group started coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.10 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.73 price target on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

UP Fintech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.37.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. UP Fintech had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $175.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

