Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Lithia Motors worth $13,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 114.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 1,383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 29.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE LAD opened at $328.33 on Monday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.10 and a 12 month high of $405.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $317.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $385.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAD

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.