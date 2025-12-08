Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 53,333 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4,766.7% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 344.5% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 767 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $99.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.19. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $223.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.16.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $105.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.58.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $118,917.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,929. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

