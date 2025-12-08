BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $BCRX Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 805.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,347,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198,263 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.64% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $12,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCRX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2,103.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,278,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,403 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 25,631.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,620,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 382.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,812,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,769 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,677,000. Finally, M&G PLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,414,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -151.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.31.

Insider Activity

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.91 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alane P. Barnes sold 19,770 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $151,240.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 345,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,891.40. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 161,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,401 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

