Jump Financial LLC Has $12.37 Million Stake in Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,101 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Klaviyo worth $12,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KVYO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Klaviyo by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,240,000 after acquiring an additional 746,078 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 316.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47,555 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Klaviyo by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 545,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 251,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,692,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,846,000 after purchasing an additional 867,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Klaviyo by 58.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 619,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after buying an additional 229,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 226,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $7,323,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ed Hallen sold 89,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $2,845,909.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 177,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,276.96. This trade represents a 33.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,745,896 shares of company stock valued at $51,799,807 in the last three months. 53.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Klaviyo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Klaviyo from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Saturday, November 1st. They set a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Klaviyo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

Klaviyo Price Performance

Klaviyo stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.76. Klaviyo, Inc. has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.12 million during the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

