Jump Financial LLC Buys 181,320 Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,320 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.66% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure worth $12,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 17.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 202,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In related news, major shareholder Ktr Management Company, Llc sold 2,114,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $106,056,367.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 370,338 shares in the company, valued at $9,258,450. This represents a 0.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SEI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities set a $61.00 price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

SEI opened at $55.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.17.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $166.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

